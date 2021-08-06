Trust Co. of Oklahoma Lowers Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 531,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,684,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 844,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 280,980 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 31,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 42,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410 over the last ninety days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.