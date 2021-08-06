Trust Co. of Oklahoma Purchases 347 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.76 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

