Trust Co. of Oklahoma Takes Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 143,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Duke Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 12,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $107.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

