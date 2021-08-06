TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $560.20 million.

NASDAQ TTMI remained flat at $$14.03 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,946. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.72 and a beta of 1.58.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. Research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTMI. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.54.

In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $41,861.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,445.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $251,675.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,863.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,439 shares of company stock valued at $654,811. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

