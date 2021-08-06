Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on August 11th (NASDAQ:TCACU)

Tuatara Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TCACU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 11th. Tuatara Capital Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of TCACU opened at $10.10 on Friday. Tuatara Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

