Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 94.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,583 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Equitable were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.43. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

EQH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist increased their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.