Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $163,000 Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,243 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE LUMN opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.