Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 20,000 FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSII. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

FS Development Corp. II stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94. FS Development Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $11.17.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

