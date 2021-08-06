Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 53,819 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,819 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHI. FIL Ltd grew its position in Federated Hermes by 2,870,142.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 200,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 200,910 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Federated Hermes by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Federated Hermes by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $194,670.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,468 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $1,174,198.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 529,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,625. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FHI opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $34.64.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.