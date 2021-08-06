Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 632.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 341,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 295,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Columbia Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLBK stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.36. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.81.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

