Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in National CineMedia by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in National CineMedia by 217.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $252.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.89.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

