Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Twilio were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $373.41. 11,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 10.93. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.23 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.76.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 4,485 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total value of $1,339,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,236 shares of company stock worth $47,290,654 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

