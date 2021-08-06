Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives $132.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

TWST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TWST traded down $13.35 on Friday, reaching $110.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,758. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $214.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.78.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The business had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 20,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $1,947,616.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,430,147.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $441,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,714.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,836 shares of company stock valued at $14,412,726. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,864,000 after buying an additional 15,842 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

