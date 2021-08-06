Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Position Boosted by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 195.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after acquiring an additional 375,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,655,000 after acquiring an additional 28,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,851,000 after acquiring an additional 27,898 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 537,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,632 shares of company stock valued at $22,570,739 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $493.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $456.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 132.79 and a beta of 0.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.58 and a 12-month high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.57.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

