Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stake Increased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for 2.5% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $171,470,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after acquiring an additional 375,633 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $72,922,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,571,000 after acquiring an additional 32,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total transaction of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,535,441.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,632 shares of company stock valued at $22,570,739 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.57.

Tyler Technologies stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $492.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 132.79 and a beta of 0.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.58 and a 12-month high of $498.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.39.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

