U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
U.S. Physical Therapy has decreased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:USPH traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,839. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.06.
In other news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.67 per share, with a total value of $116,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock worth $390,250 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
USPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.
