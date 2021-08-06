U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

U.S. Physical Therapy has decreased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,839. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.06.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.67 per share, with a total value of $116,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock worth $390,250 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

USPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

