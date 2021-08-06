Ubiq Tops 1-Day Volume of $16,687.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 6th. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $10.11 million and approximately $16,687.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000583 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,681.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,762.46 or 0.06790443 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.61 or 0.01333788 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.75 or 0.00355819 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00127241 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.71 or 0.00650686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.95 or 0.00346462 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.21 or 0.00295479 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.