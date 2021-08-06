UBS Group AG Acquires Shares of 625 ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ)

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGQ. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 65,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 27,973 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter worth $901,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.88.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

