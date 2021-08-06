UBS Group AG Makes New $26,000 Investment in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)

UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, CIF Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEPP stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Zepp Health Co. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $706.66 million, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Zepp Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter.

Zepp Health Profile

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

