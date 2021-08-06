UBS Group Analysts Give Carrefour (EPA:CA) a €20.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Carrefour in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Carrefour in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.33 ($21.56).

CA opened at €16.28 ($19.15) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.61. Carrefour has a 1-year low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 1-year high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

