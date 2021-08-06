UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of AMKBY opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.43.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

