UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GSK. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GSK stock opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,163 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,942,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,438 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,737,000. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

