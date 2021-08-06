Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE UGP opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $4.74.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 5.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 138,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 294.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 50,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 38,067 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at about $2,572,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 32.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 66,369 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 41.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 30,148 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

