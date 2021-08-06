UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Aegis raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the stock. UMH Properties traded as high as $24.27 and last traded at $24.05, with a volume of 6003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other UMH Properties news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 143 shares of company stock worth $3,011. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,981,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,158,000 after acquiring an additional 67,840 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,781,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after acquiring an additional 59,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,803,000 after acquiring an additional 469,147 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 63,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 27.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

UMH Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

