Umicore’s (UMICY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

UMICY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. AlphaValue upgraded Umicore to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

UMICY stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.44. The stock had a trading volume of 20,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,608. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29. Umicore has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $16.49.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

