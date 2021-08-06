Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Unifi updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
UFI stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $23.21. 56,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,504. Unifi has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.15 million, a PE ratio of -85.96 and a beta of 0.83.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.
About Unifi
Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.
