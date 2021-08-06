Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Unifi updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

UFI stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $23.21. 56,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,504. Unifi has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.15 million, a PE ratio of -85.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Unifi alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $625,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,817.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $50,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $673,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,175 shares of company stock worth $1,379,774. 28.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.