Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

NYSE UIS opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. Unisys has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.67.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 59.99%. The business had revenue of $517.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $334,319.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 177,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,241.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,832.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,925 shares of company stock valued at $931,358 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Unisys by 573.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Unisys by 123.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Unisys by 176.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Unisys by 9.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Unisys in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

