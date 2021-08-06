United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of UNC stock traded up C$0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$108.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$108.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.10. United Co.s has a 1-year low of C$91.50 and a 1-year high of C$112.70.

About United Co.s

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

