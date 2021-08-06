United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.
Shares of UNC stock traded up C$0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$108.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$108.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.10. United Co.s has a 1-year low of C$91.50 and a 1-year high of C$112.70.
About United Co.s
