United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UMC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.65.

United Microelectronics stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,969,002. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $11.71.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 22.71%. Analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2854 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 46,057 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 341.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

