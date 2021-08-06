United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

Shares of United States Cellular stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.97. The stock had a trading volume of 207,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.66. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.50.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USM. boosted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

