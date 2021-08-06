United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%.

USM traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.97. 207,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.66. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. increased their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.