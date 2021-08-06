UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,250 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 4.0% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH traded up $2.94 on Friday, reaching $414.13. 71,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,998. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98. The firm has a market cap of $390.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $407.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.