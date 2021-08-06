UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,675 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.8% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $51,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,437 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 38,285 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,330,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.4% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $416.31. The stock had a trading volume of 114,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,998. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $407.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $392.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.