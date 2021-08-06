UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,437 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $416.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $407.93. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

