Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on UTI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

NYSE UTI opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $229.04 million, a PE ratio of 349.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $8.31.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter worth $673,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,126,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 604,534 shares in the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

