UnlimitedIP (UIP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $477,245.00

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 37.7% higher against the dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $8.84 million and approximately $477,245.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00055917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.03 or 0.00872229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00096464 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00042136 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars.

