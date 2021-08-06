Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.47. 25,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,979. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.59.

Get Unum Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. increased their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.