Usca Ria LLC Grows Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 47.5% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 127,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 41,220 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

D stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.26. The company had a trading volume of 61,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.67. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

