Usca Ria LLC Has $14.73 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Usca Ria LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,747 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Usca Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,225,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,164,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,277,000 after acquiring an additional 61,343 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,040,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,016,000 after purchasing an additional 43,085 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.88. The stock had a trading volume of 63,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,856. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.49. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

