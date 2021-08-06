Usca Ria LLC Has $9.44 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 22.0% during the second quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 170,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,460. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -125.64%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

