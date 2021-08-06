Usca Ria LLC Purchases 3,978 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Usca Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Usca Ria LLC owned about 0.20% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $12,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 36,076 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKW traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.45. The company had a trading volume of 70,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,631. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.26. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.96 and a fifty-two week high of $191.13.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.