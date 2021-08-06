V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 17,931 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 247.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,931 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 718.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLUG stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.