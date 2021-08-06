V Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Chevron by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 111,993 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX opened at $102.45 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

