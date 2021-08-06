V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 72.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $287,000.

NYSEARCA RTM opened at $163.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $109.47 and a twelve month high of $178.43.

