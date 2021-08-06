V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $934,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,724,666,000 after acquiring an additional 506,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $516,117,000 after purchasing an additional 119,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,763 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,592,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,948,000 after purchasing an additional 117,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,278,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,312,000 after buying an additional 77,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX stock opened at $74.03 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.90.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.