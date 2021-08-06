V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,034 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4,288.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 521,734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $111,952,000 after buying an additional 27,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,677,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $359,985,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after buying an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $236.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $198.37 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

