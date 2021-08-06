V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 179.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $84,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTWO stock opened at $90.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.90. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $94.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.