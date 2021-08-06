V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 85 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,824 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,652,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $143,990,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.31.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $413.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $364.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $415.34. The company has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

