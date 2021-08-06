Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires 464 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.6% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 346,624 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,669 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 239,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 322,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after buying an additional 51,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,578 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.36. 265,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,964,539. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $229.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,902 shares of company stock worth $2,831,817. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

