Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $1.17 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.9% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.94.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $141.38. 168,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,341,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $346.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.79. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $7,151,524.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

